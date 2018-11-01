Voucher Participant Survey

We are committed to support the families we serve and help them thrive. Our agency is considering revising the rules of the Voucher program to help Voucher families increase their earnings and achieve self-sufficiency.



Currently, families in the Voucher program pay their rent based on their income. If their income increases, then their rent portion increases as well. Our agency recognizes that this rent formula may make it harder for families to utilize their increase in income to enhance their quality of life. DHA is considering changing that.



Please take our short survey to help us better understand how we can help you.

Take The Survey