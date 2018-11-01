OUR MISSION AT DHA IS TO PROVIDE AFFORDABLE QUALITY HOUSING
AND ACCESS TO SUPPORTIVE RESOURCES ACROSS NORTH TEXAS.

Voucher Participant Survey

We are committed to support the families we serve and help them thrive. Our agency is considering revising the rules of the Voucher program to help Voucher families increase their earnings and achieve self-sufficiency.

Currently, families in the Voucher program pay their rent based on their income. If their income increases, then their rent portion increases as well. Our agency recognizes that this rent formula may make it harder for families to utilize their increase in income to enhance their quality of life. DHA is considering changing that.

Please take our short survey to help us better understand how we can help you.

RENT REFORM

Moving to Work (MTW) is a demonstration program that allows public housing authorities to design and test innovative strategies to help their local residents find employment and become self-sufficient, and increase housing choices for low-income families.

IMPORTANT COVID-19 UPDATES

DHA is committed to keeping our clients, residents and business partners safe. DHA is taking measures to monitor the situation and act in compliance with the recommendations provided by the CDC and the WHO.

COVID-19 RESOURCES

We have online resources that are available 24/7 to our clients, landlords and the general public. We also have a call center line available to our residents to reach us by phone: 469-249-9012.

Our Impact

54,000
people housed
each day

4th
largest Housing Choice Voucher program in the nation

3,900
DHA-owned
public housing units

280
teammates who support our clients

16,700+
Choice Voucher families served

1,900
homeless North Texans assisted

745
veterans housed

10th
Largest Public Housing Authority in the nation

$19,000,000
contributed to the local economy each
month

5,000+
landlords renting to voucher families through DHA